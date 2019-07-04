 

WATCH: Passenger forced to take the wheel after Joburg taxi driver gets pepper sprayed

2019-07-04 10:11

Canny Maphanga

A female passenger was forced to take the wheel of a taxi in the Johannesburg CBD when the driver was pepper sprayed, allegedly after getting into an argument with a metro police officer.

A video which @Itu_langa posted on Twitter shows the woman navigating the road in a taxi full of passengers while the driver, who is visibly distraught, deals with the burning sensation in his eyes.

@Itu_langa tweeted that the taxi driver had an argument with the metro police officer when he was pepper sprayed. 

In the clip, passengers guide the woman on how to drive the vehicle.

When it comes to a halt, the driver still helps her change gears while nursing his eyes.

One passenger even suggests that the female driver should get herself a code 14 driver's licence, to which she responds: "I have one." 

SowetanLive spoke to the impromptu driver, Tshepiso Shongwe, who told the publication that the taxi was on the way to Noord taxi rank earlier on Wednesday morning when the driver illegally veered into a lane of oncoming traffic.

"We were stopped by metro police but because the driver started fighting, he got pepper sprayed," she said.

Shongwe said another taxi driver offered to drive them to Noord taxi rank but wanted to be paid. She then kicked off her heels and took over driving duties. 

She said she needed help from the driver to change gears as the vehicle was "a skorokoro". 

The 35-year-old mother of two received R20 from the driver for taking the wheel. 

Ralph Jones, chairperson of the Johannesburg region of Santaco (SA National Taxi Council), and Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told SowetanLive that they were unaware of the incident.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  public transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Their fears are my fears - Lesufi on critics, education and language

2019-07-04 09:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it lucky with R254k jackpot 2019-07-03 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 