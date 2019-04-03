WATCH: Pee'd off! Angry and 'pressed', desperate woman relieves herself on FNB floor

"I'm pressed!" said a woman so desperate for the loo that she urinated on the floor of an FNB branch in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

"For one hour we've been fighting. The toilets are locked," said the angry woman, who had hiked the back of her skirt up and begun to urinate on the floor.

With her legs stretched to protect her pumps, she let rip at the people filming her, over how she had battled to get access to a toilet.

In the video posted on South Africa Uncut's Facebook page, a male voice is heard saying in Afrikaans: "We're still waiting for assistance."

Some of the customers and staff waiting a little further away in the background turn around and stare, while others seem oblivious to the outpouring as the woman shakes off the last few drops, pulls her underwear up, and straightens out her skirt.

Centre manager of the Woodbridge Square Mall, Gift Ndou, told News24 he was not present at the incident, but recalled that it had happened about a month ago.

On that particular day, there had been no water at the centre due to a burst pipe on nearby Monument Road, and the toilets were locked while the pipe was being repaired.

"They are only locked if there is no water. Today they are fine. They are 100%," he said.

Ndou explained that, although FNB had a bathroom, it was only for the use of their staff. He said that, as far as he was aware, the FNB cleaners had mopped up after the woman, and there had been no further action relating to the incident.

Toilets not available to customers

Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, said they were aware of the video and the matter had been discussed with the customer.

"FNB further confirms that, for security reasons, customers are not allowed to use back-office restroom facilities in our branches," said Van Zyl.

According to Health24, the bladder can hold up to 400ml during the day, and stretch between 5cm to 15cm. The average adult makes about seven trips a day to the loo to urinate. Holding it in for too long can lead to an infection.

The woman's contact details were not immediately available to ask her for comment.

Last Friday, an angry woman reportedly drove her SUV into the doors of a bank branch in Boksburg.

The Boksburg Advertiser quoted a security guard as saying that she said, "if you don't give me my money, then I will go inside the bank with this car", before carrying out her threat.

The publication followed up with a report that she had been arrested for alleged malicious damage to property. A spokesperson was not immediately available for an update on her case.

Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom told News24 at the time that nobody was injured and counselling had been offered to those affected.

"We can also confirm that the client was served in a professional manner and in line with client-service procedures. The query was of a complex nature. This is now a police investigation, and as such we are not in a position to provide further details."