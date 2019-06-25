 

WATCH: People expected too much of me - Khoisan praise singer

2019-06-25 06:29
Khoisan activist Bradley van Sitters in Parliament. (Screengrab)

Khoisan activist Bradley van Sitters in Parliament. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Khoisan activist Bradley van Sitters is not deterred by the comments regarding his praise-singing at the 2019 State of the Nation Address last week.

He is even more determined to make the Khoekhoegowab language known.

Van Sitters was initially lauded when he became the first imbongi to use the language but then criticised on social media, with some saying his performance did not make sense.

"I'm definitely not the best speaker, best linguist … but I have great passion within me"

On Monday, he told News24 he felt it was long overdue for Parliament to have a Khoisan praise singer.

"Twenty-five years into democracy … this should have happened in the time of Mandela already," he said.

"We should have had the opportunity to hear the Khoekhoegowab language spoken in Parliament in our democracy," he added.

"None of the Khoi and San languages are official. These are languages living under the sun in South Africa … but not even one of them is official."

Van Sitters has urged the government to do something to safeguard the heritage.

"We want an environment where children have the opportunity to learn the languages," he said.

Van Sitters is a member of the Aboriginal/Xarra Restorative Justice Forum's language commission at UCT.

He currently co-facilitates the Khoekhoegowab language course and has taught weekend classes in communities across the city.

"We need to go to the grassroot level. We need to train trainers," he said.

KhoeKhoegowab was the original language spoken by the first inhabitants of the Cape and is the most populous and widespread of the Khoisan languages.

Today, there are 2 000 speakers of the language in the Northern and Western Cape, 150 000 speakers in Namibia and only 200 in Botswana, according to the Western Cape cultural affairs department.

"I'm definitely not the best speaker, best linguist … but I have great passion within me."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bradley van sitters  |  cape town  |  sona 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Muslim major to face disciplinary action for refusing to discard headscarf

2019-06-25 05:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split between two winners 2019-06-24 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 