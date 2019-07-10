 

WATCH: Gas tanker explodes in Worcester, buildings on fire

2019-07-10 08:50

Riaan Grobler

A gas truck has exploded in Worcester.

A gas truck has exploded in Worcester. (Twitter/@EltonGreeve)

A gas tanker exploded in Worcester in the Western Cape in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

Worcester police spokesperson Captain Lindikhaya Mkhontwana confirmed the explosion to News24, but said that many details are unclear. 

"We can confirm that a truck exploded as you enter town, but we are not certain of the damage or whether anyone was injured. Police and emergency services are on the scene to investigate," Mkhontwana said.

Western Cape police chief Kenny Africa told News24 the explosion happened near the Agri petrol station just after 06:00. Roads in the area have been closed. 

"There are also buildings that have caught fire in High Street," Africa said.

"At this stage it is difficult to say what caused the explosion. The area has been contained and the fire department is trying to put out the flames. We can't get close to the incident yet because of the blaze." 

Mkhontwana said a statement would be released as soon as more information was available. 

This is a developing story. 


