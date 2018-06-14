 

WATCH: Police hunt for suspects in Eersterust police station attack

2018-06-14 22:43
Community members protesting in Eersterust. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

VIDEO: Tensions flare as police, residents clash in Eersterust

An Eersterust resident was sitting on the ground among a group protesting for improved service delivery when police opened fire, allegedly without warning, shooting her in the face with a rubber bullet. Watch.WATCH

Police have activated a 72-hour reaction plan to hunt down the suspects responsible for the vandalism of Eersterust police station in Tshwane on Thursday.

An unconfirmed number of residents allegedly stormed into the client service centre at Eersterust police station and caused damage to the windows, doors and computers.

A plasma television and a bag containing a service pistol belonging to a police officer on duty were taken, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

"Preliminary information indicates that at least two petrol bombs were thrown into the CSC (client service centre), but failed to explode," she said.

No injuries have been reported.

Peters confirmed that one suspect had been brought in for questioning. He said police believe that there are "criminal elements within the community who are taking advantage of the service delivery protest".

Violent protests erupted in the area on Wednesday when residents demanded adequate housing and service delivery.

