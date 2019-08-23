WATCH: Police launch urgent internal investigation following video of officer manhandling two 'suspects'

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has ordered an urgent investigation into the incident. (Twitter)

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has demanded an urgent internal investigation to establish the identity of a man who appears to be a police officer, assaulting two men.



The incident was captured in a video shared on social media by photojournalist James Oatway on Thursday. In the post, Oatway writes that he came across the incident in Orange Grove, a suburb of Johannesburg.

"I stumbled upon this scene in Orange Grove earlier today. The two young men had allegedly stolen hubcaps from a nearby car," he tweeted.

Oatway told News24 that the incident occurred around 09:15 on the corner of Osborn Road and Louis Botha Avenue. He said he had been told that the men who were being violently handled had allegedly stolen hubcaps.

In the video, the man dressed in a SA Police Service uniform is seen kicking and shouting at the two men.

He waves his service pistol around during the attack.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the police encouraged the two men to open a criminal case, while the internal investigation unfolds.

"That kind of violent behaviour can never be justified and is thus condemned in the strongest possible terms," Mawela said.

The police have appealed to Oatway to urgently contact them to assist with narrowing the location, date and time of the incident.

