Police are probing an incident in which a man, wielding a knife, was shot by security guards in a diplomatic vehicle, it was confirmed on Saturday.

"Apparently, they [the occupants of the diplomatic car] were in the vehicle and someone came and attacked them with a knife," Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24.

"They fired shots and he was taken to hospital."

He said the incident took place on May 25 this year in Du Toit Street in Central Pretoria.

This weekend, a video was posted on social media, apparently of the incident.

It shows a man lying on the street with a pool of blood around his head.

Next to the body is a vehicle with diplomatic number plates. Standing at the open back door of the car, a man tells bystanders: "He just attacked me with a knife."

He, as well as another man who is standing by the front door of the vehicle, then go back inside and start pulling away.

Bystanders call for the police or an ambulance – and then scream at those in the vehicle to stop. "You can't leave!" Another bystander then says, "No, no, they are thieves."

Instead, the vehicle drives away from the scene, leaving the injured man bleeding on the street. The injured man survived the incident, Dlamini added.

On Saturday, Dlamini confirmed that an investigation into attempted murder is now underway.

Dlamini said details about the vehicle involved could not be divulged.

WATCH the video below:

(Warning: Graphic content)

<br _moz_dirty="" />

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter