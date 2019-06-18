WATCH: Police, Zandile Gumede supporters clash outside ANC offices in Durban

Police and supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede clashed outside the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Gumede's supporters staged a march to the province's offices in Durban to protest her suspension as mayor.

The delegation wanted to negotiate with provincial leaders, including KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu.

Gumede is currently facing corruption charges in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court, relating to a Solid Waste Removal tender. The provincial ANC recommended earlier this month that she take 30-days special leave so that the party could review her position in government.