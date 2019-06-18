 

WATCH: Police, Zandile Gumede supporters clash outside ANC offices in Durban

2019-06-18 16:36

Kaveel Singh

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede (File, Gallo Images)

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede (File, Gallo Images)

Police and supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede clashed outside the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Gumede's supporters staged a march to the province's offices in Durban to protest her suspension as mayor.

The delegation wanted to negotiate with provincial leaders, including KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu.

Gumede is currently facing corruption charges in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court, relating to a Solid Waste Removal tender. The provincial ANC recommended earlier this month that she take 30-days special leave so that the party could review her position in government.

On Tuesday, her supporters were met by a solid line of Public Order Police at the entrances to the party's provincial offices.

Police and ANC members can be seen yelling over each other, while some push and shove.

Rubber bullets were eventually fired to disperse the crowd, but tensions are still high.

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    zandile gumede  |  durban  |  politics
