One proud mom couldn't hold back her elation on Friday when she found out her son had obtained the first bachelors pass in her family.

Anenceba Klaas, 18, a matric pupil at Masibambisane High School, was greeted with loud applause after being called up to receive his results during a special visit by Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schafer.

The school had earlier heard that it recorded an impressive 31.1% increase in its 2018 pass rate, one of the biggest in the province.

READ: This Cape Flats school increased its matric pass rate by more than 30%

Anenceba had barely grabbed his certificate when his father, Andile Klaas, walked up to him to give him a big bear hug.

Seconds later, Nondumiso Klaas jumped from her seat and ran to him with hands flailing in excitement to join in the hug.

As they sat back down, Andile wrapped an arm around his jubilant wife and gave her a peck on the cheek.

"Thank you, Lord! Thank you," she said, clearly emotional.

Science is calling

Speaking to News24 afterwards, she explained how grateful they were to have a son who worked so hard every year.

"He is dedicated in his studies and does everything without being asked. He pushes himself so hard.

"These days children, especially boys, try to do funny stuff, but he just worked hard. He doesn't watch TV and we have never shouted at him to do his studies."

- See our Matric Results page

Still shell-shocked and staring at his certificate, which included a distinction for isiXhosa, Anenceba said he was very excited about the future.

He plans to study medical bioscience at the University of the Western Cape.

"I feel my calling is in the sciences," he said with a shy smile.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter