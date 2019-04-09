 

WATCH: Pupils go on looting rampage in Joburg CBD, shopkeeper injured

2019-04-09 07:37

Riaan Grobler

Thousands of Cosas members took to the streets of Johannesburg on Monday.

Thousands of Cosas members took to the streets of Johannesburg on Monday. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Alleged members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) who marched to Luthuli House on Monday afternoon, interrupting an ANC top six meeting, went on a looting rampage in the Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow, police have confirmed. 

News24 reported that traffic in the area had ground to a halt as learners camped outside the ANC headquarters.

Johannesburg metro police estimated earlier that around 3 000 pupils took part in the march, Times Live reported

Cosas has demanded that the government address several issues, including a school infrastructure backlog, proper sanitation, the need for sanitary towels, a call for an inquiry into the high cost of data, proper action against teachers found guilty of sexual harassment, and schools' failure to account for financial audit failures.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said he stepped out of the meeting to address the students.

But some students then took to the streets and looted shops in the area. 

In video footage posted on Twitter, the looters can be seen entering shops and running away with a variety of goods. 

READ: Hundreds of pupils march to Luthuli House to demand ANC top six's attention

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the looting to News24 on Tuesday morning. 

"We have opened several cases of public violence," Masondo said. 

According to Masondo, he was aware of at least one shopkeeper that was injured in the incident. 

"Police are investigating but no arrests have been made," Masondo said. 

Read more on:    anc  |  cosas  |  johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'The water was gushing around us. I had to let him go' – dad recalls trying to save son

26 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R83k goes to five Daily Lotto players 2019-04-08 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 