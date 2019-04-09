WATCH: Pupils go on looting rampage in Joburg CBD, shopkeeper injured

Thousands of Cosas members took to the streets of Johannesburg on Monday. (Twitter)

Alleged members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) who marched to Luthuli House on Monday afternoon, interrupting an ANC top six meeting, went on a looting rampage in the Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow, police have confirmed.

News24 reported that traffic in the area had ground to a halt as learners camped outside the ANC headquarters.

Johannesburg metro police estimated earlier that around 3 000 pupils took part in the march, Times Live reported.

Cosas has demanded that the government address several issues, including a school infrastructure backlog, proper sanitation, the need for sanitary towels, a call for an inquiry into the high cost of data, proper action against teachers found guilty of sexual harassment, and schools' failure to account for financial audit failures.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said he stepped out of the meeting to address the students.

But some students then took to the streets and looted shops in the area.

In video footage posted on Twitter, the looters can be seen entering shops and running away with a variety of goods.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the looting to News24 on Tuesday morning.

"We have opened several cases of public violence," Masondo said.

According to Masondo, he was aware of at least one shopkeeper that was injured in the incident.

"Police are investigating but no arrests have been made," Masondo said.