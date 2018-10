The manager of TV personality Bonang Matheba attempted to block the media from taking pictures or video footage of her, after she briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on tax fraud charges.

The case was postponed to November 14 for her legal team to make representations.

News24 obtained a video of Matheba's manager blocking journalists as she tried to duck the media.





Neither Matheba nor her manager provided comment.

The 31-year-old TV personality faces tax fraud charges after she allegedly failed to pay personal tax from 2008 to 2017 and company tax from 2014 to 2017 .

"We can confirm Miss Matheba appeared for contravening our tax laws. She faces 15 counts of non-compliance [with] tax laws," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwana told the media outside the court.

On Thursday last week, a warrant was issued for Matheba after she missed her first court appearance due to work commitments in New York.

The warrant has since been cancelled. However, if Matheba fails to appear on November 14, another warrant for her arrest will be issued.

The NPA previously said the public figure would not receive any preferential treatment.



"No one will receive preferential treatment, no one is above the law and each and every citizen will be treated equally. We meant what we said as the NPA," Mjonodwana said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter