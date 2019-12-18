WATCH | Quick-thinking Durban driver narrowly escapes hijacking

In dashcam footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, traumatic screams can be heard while the car is being reversed. (Screengrab/Supplied video)

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of attempted hijacking after a man pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the occupants of a car on the corner of South Coast Road and Himalaya Drive in Durban.



However, according to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele two armed men pointed guns at the occupants of the car - a 45-year-old man and his family - on Sunday.

"They shouted [at] them to jump out of the vehicle. The complainant managed to reverse and drove off, then [the] suspects fled. No shots were fired and no injuries were sustained."

In dashcam footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, traumatic screams can be heard while the car is being reversed.