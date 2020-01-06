 

WATCH | Quick-thinking residents save bakkie from blaze

2020-01-06 19:58

Velani Ludidi, GroundUp

Families at Donkerbos informal settlement trying to salvage some of their belongings after a fire gutted about nine shacks on Monday. (Velani Ludidi, GroundUp)

Families at Donkerbos informal settlement trying to salvage some of their belongings after a fire gutted about nine shacks on Monday. (Velani Ludidi, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Residents of Donkerbos informal settlement in Somerset West had to put their shoulders to the wheel on Monday to pick up a bakkie parked near a blaze that was engulfing several shacks.

In a short video, residents are seen trying to move the white bakkie parked in front of blazing shacks. They told GroundUp that in his panic, the bakkie's owner could not find his keys. Fast-thinking neighbours tried to push the car to safety, but the steering wheel locked, and residents had to pick it up to move it to safety.

But the families living in about nine shacks were not so lucky as all their belongings were lost in the fire which started before 06:00. Some residents said they woke up to the sound of neighbours screaming, warning them about the fire.

'I don't know where we will sleep tonight'

When GroundUp visited, some residents were rummaging through their charred belongings and cleaning the area. Children were collecting money to buy essential items for school while their parents were clearing debris.

Lindell Lewis is unemployed. "I don't know where we will sleep tonight," he said. "My mother is retired, and I am unemployed, it will be difficult for us to rebuild and we lost items which she purchased in December that were going to last us until March."

Resident Jacky Daniels, 55, said she lost everything. "I heard the loud shouting and I woke up with my son. There was no chance to take out anything. I was lucky my disabled daughter was not here because the house was on fire when we got out."

The City of Cape Town's spokesperson for fire and rescue, Jermaine Carelse, said: "Four fire-fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff members managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after 07:00."

He added no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown.

The City's Disaster Risk Management officials said Sassa was informed and would assist with humanitarian relief for 30 people. Building materials would also be issued to residents whose homes were destroyed, they added.

Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tuesday's weather: Warning of severe thunderstorms for Eastern Cape, but a warm day for rest of SA

2020-01-06 19:18

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:08 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto loot split 3 ways 2020-01-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 