WATCH: Ramaphosa called out for 'blatant lie' to Cape Town residents on R1.7bn housing spend, ANC hits back

President Cyril Ramaphosa, with Ebrahim Rasool behind his right shoulder, Bheki Cele with the white hat and Zizi Kodwa with the sunglasses at the far right of the frame. (Jan Gerber/News24)

The DA and the ANC is at loggerheads over claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa to residents in the Western Cape about the DA's track record in housing delivery.

The DA accused Ramaphosa of "misleading" residents while he was campaigning on Friday in Delft, one of the impoverished neighbourhoods of the Cape Flats.

Ramaphosa told supporters that housing was a major issue in the province and that many people have been on the list for houses for more than 10 years.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, leader of the DA in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela said: "This is a blatant lie and the crassest from of dishonest electioneering."

Madikizela said Ramaphosa claimed that the housing department failed to spend R1.7bn of its allocated budget.

"The truth is that the Western Cape department of Human Settlements is the leading department in housing delivery in the country - as indicated in the Presidency report which clearly shows that the Western Cape is outperforming in almost all the other provinces in the Outcome 8 indicators."

Madikizela said Ramaphosa has become "synonymous with lies", adding that the country was currently experiencing rolling blackouts due to the "ANC's failure and incapability to address Eskom challenges that were highlighted 21 years ago".

"First, he claimed he never received money from Bosasa, he was shocked about the current state of Eskom and consequent load-shedding despite being warned about it in 1995 - he unsuccessfully oversaw the turnaround strategy for SOEs [state owned entities] and made promises to fix the problems in 2015, but never did.

"And recently he was shocked to see the status of our rail transport," Madikizela said.

During his campaign in the Western Cape on Friday, Ramaphosa said he was not worried that Eskom's woes and the accompanying rolling blackouts will hurt the ANC at the ballot box on May 8.