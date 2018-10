What To Read Next

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dissed the term “white monopoly capital” while addressing the inaugural SA Investment Summit dinner on Friday.

"One thing that I learnt is the three Es: Education, entrepreneurship and an efficient government," the president tells delegates.

Ramaphosa then says that "we should treat our entrepreneurs as heroes".

"We have become accustomed to…treating our entrepreneurs and businesspeople [badly] and called them all sorts of names. We’ve treated them like enemies and…white monopoly capital – that must end today," Ramaphosa says to huge applause.

The president's comments are made at 41:32 in this SABC video:





In May, three prominent South African editors lodged a defamation claim against AIG Europe, the insurer for now defunct Bell Pottinger, over the fallen UK media relations giant's role in the so-called "white monopoly capital" media campaign.

Editors Ferial Haffajee, Adriaan Basson and Peter Bruce were targeted by the WMC campaign in a barrage of tweets published by Twitter "bots".

In September last year, Sunday Times reported that Bell Pottinger’s account team working for the Gupta-owned Oakbay was primarily responsible for devising the campaign.