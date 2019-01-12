WATCH: Ramaphosa wants everyone to help grow South Africa

In
keeping with his January 8 statement and gala dinner address, President Cyril Ramaphosa
emphasised the importance of rebuilding South Africa’s economy and the state’s
capacity to serve its citizens in his maiden manifesto.
The
manifesto launch in the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban was delayed by an hour
or so, but was hardly noticed by the capacity crowd of around 85 000.
Focusing some of his attention on
public servants, Ramaphosa said the ANC was building a developmental state that
put people first and wanted to have dedicated public servants who worked
diligently to improve the lives of people.
He raised concern for those who
had grown indifferent in the task and were leading to the deterioration of
service, while noting that most were committed and dedicated professionals.
“We therefore will not tolerate
those in the public services or in political office who are negligent or use
public resources for their own selfish gains,” said the president, also warning
that he wanted to see an end to public servants doing business with the state.
With regards to the economy, Ramaphosa
announce plans that seem to built on work he began in 2018. He held numerous
summits and workshops to address particular economic challenges, including
joblessness.
“Out of every ten young South
Africans, four are neither in employment, nor in education and
training. This is a tragedy of vast proportions; a direct challenge to the
promise of our democratic Constitution and the cause of great hardship and
despair,” said the president.
Also read: ANC has plan to grow the country's economy – Ramaphosa
He said developing work
opportunities was central to the manifesto and that the ANC wanted every worker
to earn a decent living
‘Pledge
against gender-based violence’
Ramaphosa who had been confronted
by the physical, mental and emotional trauma many women suffered due to gender-based
violence, told thousands of supporters that violence against women and children
had reached crisis levels in the country.
He asked the men at the stadium
to stand, calling on them to take a pledge to play their role in bringing the
scourge to an end.
“It is important that children
learn from a young age to respect one another as equals and not to resort to
violence in situations of stress and conflict,” said the governing party’s
president.
“The ANC fully supports the calls
for stricter bail conditions and harsher sentences for perpetrators of
gender-based violence and sexual assault,” he added.
Zuma welcomed
Former
president Jacob Zuma who was in attendance received an overwhelming welcome by
party supporters, while Ramaphosa and the other officials received a more muted
reception from supporters, this however did not drive many out of the stadium
when Ramaphosa took to the podium.
The president said a lot of what
the ANC envisioned for the country as it asks for five more years at the helm,
would rely on social partnerships and most importantly the assistance of South
Africans to achieve them.