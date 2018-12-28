WATCH: Residents clash with protesters over slaughter of sheep at Clifton beach

Local residents have clashed with protesters at Clifton's Fourth Beach where a sheep was slaughtered on Friday evening.

Lobby group Black People's National Crisis Committee arranged the protest march following reports that private security company PPA Security allegedly closed down the beach at sunset last Sunday.

The group also held a cleansing ceremony calling for the end of the exclusion of black people at the beach.

"The offering of the sheep is calling on our ancestors to respond to our trauma at the hands of white people over the years," activist Chumani Maxwele told News24 on Thursday.

As members of the group prepared to slaughter the animal, residents tried to stop them, saying no permits had been granted for the slaughter.

*Note: Audio in Tweet contains vulgar language

