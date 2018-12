The Adderlely Street Festive Lights Switch-On ceremony in Cape Town has been marred by looting of shops. WATCH. WATCH

A shop is looted in Dobsonville opposite the police station over the weekend. (Screenshot)

A video has surfaced showing a number of people looting a small spaza shop in Dobsonville over the weekend.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, shows a group of people running from the store with a handful of items taken from inside.



Dobsonville police spokesperson Constable Mzwakhe Xazi told News24 that no case had been opened regarding the incident. The police station is situated just a few metres from the shop.

"Police visited the shop to establish the facts and discovered that the incident did occur on Saturday, however the matter was not reported," Xazi said.

The shop owner had not reported the incident, he said.

Xazi said that it would not have been easy for officers to intervene, as they would not have been able to see what was happening at the shop, because of where the police station was situated.

"We do have officers who are on duty in and around the area who are not at the station. The officers who are there are in the building assisting people and they wouldn’t be able to see what was happening."

Xazi appealed to the shop owner to open a case so that police could investigate the incident.