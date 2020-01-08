 

WATCH | River flows in dry Karoo as rains bring some relief, hope

2020-01-08 22:05

While the Karoo continues to battle a hard-hitting drought, the sight of a river flowing after recent rains on Wednesday has brought a little bit of joy and relief.

Khulu Phasiwe, communications head at the SA Radio Astronomy Observatory, posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday showing what was once a dried-up river flowing with water following morning rains.

"After a 5-year killer drought, some relief as parts of the Karoo, Northern Cape, receive Summer rains," Phasiwe said.

"This really makes me feel good. It's such great news amid the doom and gloom," tweeted Ismail Lagardien in response.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) described the rainfall in the central parts of the country on Wednesday "a good amount".

Among the towns, De Aar in the Northern Cape received 21 mm of rainfall, while Beaufort West in the Western Cape received 11 mm of rainfall, according to the SAWS as of 08:00 on Wednesday.

Pictures on the Great Karoo Facebook page also showed many residents revelling in the recent rains in their area, and the prospect of the renewed hope it brings for the region.

Some were also bracing for further rainfall on Thursday.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

