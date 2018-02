WATCH: Robbers blow up G4S van on N4 in Pretoria

Pretoria - Tshwane police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who ambushed a G4S cash delivery van on the N4, near The Orchards in Pretoria on Friday morning.



"They started firing shots at the vehicle, especially at the tyres, until it lost control. They then ordered the security officers to get out of the van," police spokesperson Constable Matsobane Mabusela said.

The incident happened at around 08:50.



Mabusela said the suspects used explosives to blow up the safe before they made off with an undisclosed amount of money.



He said the men carried rifles and travelled in two Audis.

The G4S security guards were not harmed.

No arrests have been made.