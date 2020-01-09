WATCH | SA Air Force plane goes up in flames after crash landing, no injuries reported

None of the 59 passengers and 8 crew members were injured when a South African Air Force plane crash landed at Goma International Airport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday.

The aircraft, deployed in the DRC as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission (MONUSCO), was on its way back to Goma after delivering logistic supplies at Beni.

"Nobody was injured during the landing and a Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," said South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Videos on social media showed smoke rising from the left wing of the C-130BZ aircraft, while a rescue crew gears up to put out the fire.

