South African paramedic Mark Roxburgh and three Emiratis died when their helicopter crashed in Ras al-Khaimah in the north eastern region of the United Arab Emirates.

"South African Consulate in Dubai is currently providing consular assistance to the family of Mr Roxburgh," said the department of international relations and cooperation in a statement on Sunday.

The four were on a search and rescue mission on Saturday to airlift an injured man from Jebel Jais - the UAE's highest mountain.

However, before reaching the man, the helicopter crashed and burst into flames after it allegedly clipped the world's longest zip line, measuring 2.83 kilometres, according to the Associated Press.

Roxburgh's sister, Lindy-Lee Felix, confirmed her brother’s death on her facebook page, describing him as a strong, courageous and selfless man.

"I have no words to describe the heartache"

She wrote: "My heart breaks with the families of the 3 others who lost their lives... I have no words to describe the heartache. We are beyond broken. My dear brother.... You have crossed the ultimate finishing line....and you can now finally be at peace....(sic)"

The SA government sent its condolences to Roxburgh's family, as well as the families of the other crew members. Emirati Monthir Al Muzaki on Twitter also sent condolences to the families of the crew, with the Emeratis known as Saqr Saeed Mohamed Abdullah Al Yamahi, Hameed Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi and Jasim Abdullah Ali Tunaiji.

Toroverde Ras Al Khaimah, which operates the zip line, announced on its website that all flights are cancelled until further notice.