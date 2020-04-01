WATCH | SANDF vehicle overturns avoiding taxi driving on wrong side of the road

A soldier is recovering in hospital after a speeding taxi caused a military troop carrier to crash, according to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

SANDF spokesperson Captain Thabo Sello told News24 the Caspir had flipped on to the tarmac while trying to avoid an on-coming taxi on the wrong side of the road.

The robust military wagon had been carrying 10 members of the SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, on their way to a deployment post in Umtata in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

"The incoming taxi was on the wrong side of the road, and the driver tried to avoid it," said Sello.

"The vehicle rolled on to its left side, and one member was injured."

The soldier was a woman, holding the rank of rifleman, which is the rank of a private in infantry battalions.

He said the nine other soldiers were spared any injury.

The rifleman was taken to a SAI military hospital for observation and later transferred to hospital in Umtata. Her injuries were not specified.

Sello said he was pleased to report she would be discharged on Thursday.

The heavy-duty Caspir had been recovered from where it lay in the road and was being assessed.

The offending taxi had simply continued on its path and had not been traced.