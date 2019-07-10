 

WATCH: Sanral to the rescue after delivery vehicle is hijacked

2019-07-10 19:10

Canny Maphanga

(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two men have been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a delivery vehicle in Johannesburg, which the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) managed to stop in its tracks.

Sanral officials tracked the vehicle and alerted the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), which arrested the men.

CCTV footage shows suspects hijacking the delivery vehicle which is parked in an emergency lane.

Sanral continued to track the vehicle until it showed JMPD vehicles closing in on it and arresting two men. A man who was lying in the back of the vehicle was rescued.

WATCH: Midrand family narrowly escapes hijacking

"JMPD officers arrested two male suspects for an attempted hijacking on the N3 linbro park to Sandton," JMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, told News24 on Wednesday.

Minnaar could not confirm when the incident took place "but it did happen a few days ago", he added.

"We commend Sanral for their effective work which led to JMPD securing an arrest of the hijackers soon after they committed the crime," Minnaar said.

He was unable to say whether the men had appeared in court.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sanral  |  johannesburg ­  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bitcoin Wallet investor's home set alight by angry mob in KZN

59 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players are R150 000 richer 2019-07-09 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 