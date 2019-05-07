 

WATCH: Security guard run over by motorist at Stellenbosch shopping centre

2019-05-07 10:44

Kamva Somdyala and Jenna Etheridge

Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a shocking video emerged showing a motorist running over a security guard at a Stellenbosch shopping complex.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard who gestures to the driver to not drive in the intended direction.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

According to one Twitter user, the incident happened at Die Boord in Stellenbosch. One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the hit-and-run happened at the shopping complex in Saffraan Avenue, between 14:30 and 15:00 last Tuesday, April 30.

"According to reports, the complainant, who is a security officer, was on duty in the parking area and directed traffic. He directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," said Van Wyk.

"The driver bumped him to the ground and drove over him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."

The guard's condition is unclear.

Van Wyk said they were investigating a case of attempted murder. No arrests have been made.

Comment from Ipic Group, which owns the shopping complex, will be added once received.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Molefe details 'clear pattern of how Transnet was captured' from the top position #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-05-07 10:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Almost R500k win in tonight's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-06 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 