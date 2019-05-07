WATCH: Security guard run over by motorist at Stellenbosch shopping centre

Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a shocking video emerged showing a motorist running over a security guard at a Stellenbosch shopping complex.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard who gestures to the driver to not drive in the intended direction.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

According to one Twitter user, the incident happened at Die Boord in Stellenbosch. One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the hit-and-run happened at the shopping complex in Saffraan Avenue, between 14:30 and 15:00 last Tuesday, April 30.

"According to reports, the complainant, who is a security officer, was on duty in the parking area and directed traffic. He directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," said Van Wyk.

"The driver bumped him to the ground and drove over him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."

The guard's condition is unclear.

Van Wyk said they were investigating a case of attempted murder. No arrests have been made.

Comment from Ipic Group, which owns the shopping complex, will be added once received.