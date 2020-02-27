WATCH | Security officer pulls victim out of overturned vehicle in Durban

Sabatha Ngubane, an officer of Blue Security, was praised for his efforts to save a man who was trapped in the vehicle. (Screen grab)

A security officer is being hailed a hero after pulling a car accident victim out of an overturned vehicle in Durban.

In a statement, Blue Security said Ngubane came to the rescue of a motorist following an accident in Prospecton in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Patrolling the dark streets of Durban, our vigilant response officer spotted a vehicle overturned and noticed that the motorist was still trapped inside.

"After careful inspection, our hero didn't hesitate to climb onto the vehicle and pull the motorist up and out, before helping him to a safe landing with the assistance of another officer."

The company said often heroic moments are not captured on film.

"The moments where reaction staff selflessly go beyond what's expected of them aren't always captured, so we'd like to take this opportunity to honour Sabatha Ngubane for living the code of the Blue badge."