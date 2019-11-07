 

WATCH | Several injured in Durban building collapse

2019-11-07 13:49

Kaveel Singh

Paramedics work to rescue patients after a structural collapse in the Durban CBD. (Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care)

Between 10 and 15 people, including a three-year-old, have been treated after a structural collapse on West Street near Warwick Junction in the Durban CBD on Thursday, paramedic services said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene around midday and had to start treating the injured immediately.

"The building has collapsed onto the floor below. There is quite bad damage and there are people still in the premises. We are treating... patients including an approximately three-year-old child."

There were no major injuries, Jamieson said. The fire department was also on the scene.

"Paramedics and the fire department are removing patients. They had to break a door down to [start to] remove patients. All appear to be accounted for. A sweep is being done."

