 

WATCH: 'She was the first person I wanted to share it with' - grandson shows Ouma Lilly his new ride in viral video

2018-10-19 21:05

Jenna Etheridge

Jeremeo Le Cordeur and his granny, affectionately known as Ouma Lilly, in his new car (Supplied)

Jeremeo Le Cordeur and his granny, affectionately known as Ouma Lilly, in his new car (Supplied)

Video

The love and special bond between Jeremeo le Cordeur and his 93-year-old grandmother has warmed South Africans' hearts, after a video of the two of them driving in his new car went viral overnight.

Le Cordeur, 30, got a new set of wheels on Tuesday night and did not hesitate to get Lydia Truter, affectionately known as Ouma Lilly, into the passenger seat on Wednesday morning.

While his grandmother has three children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, she and Le Cordeur have a close connection.

"It's been a long journey for me to get a new car. A few years ago my bakkie was stolen outside the Baxter Theatre," Le Cordeur told News24 on Friday.

"It was a very difficult time and she felt my pain. Over the years, she would always ask if I ever found the bakkie and when I would be able to get a new vehicle. When it finally happened, she was the first person I wanted to share it with."

In the video, a petite Truter proudly inspects the car while it is parked in Wellington.

"Is it really your car, Jeremeo? That's right, work for your money, my child. Don't spend your money on alcohol," she says.

She gets inside and puts her seat belt on, but has the top strap behind her back for comfort.

Once on the road, her eyes light up as they chat.

Beaming with pride, she claps her hands and plants a big smooch on his cheek.

The video had 34 000 views on Facebook by Friday afternoon.

Le Cordeur recalled that he would go to his gran's house all the time to watch television once school was over for the day.

"When I got older, I started doing all sorts of stuff for her around the house, even her shopping. I'm just that one person who gets her and understands how she would like to have certain things done," he said.

"Our relationship grew from there. Eventually she wouldn't trust anyone else to do her shopping."

This is just the beginning of exciting road trips for the pair.

Le Cordeur says Ouma Lilly hasn't been to the beach in ages.

"She really wants to put her feet in the salt water. I need to make that happen."

Jeremeo Le Cordeur
Jeremeo Le Cordeur and his granny, affectionately known as Ouma Lilly, in his new car. (Supplied)

cape town  |  good news

