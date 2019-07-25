 

WATCH: Shock as Cape Town bus driver caught scrolling on phone while driving

2019-07-25 12:09

Jenna Etheridge

A man travelling by bus to the Cape Town CBD this week was shocked when he saw the driver focusing on his phone while navigating the road.

Allan Bernhardt said he noticed the driver resting his phone on the platform where the ticket printer was, while on the bus on Monday morning.

At every stop, the driver would take out one of his earphones, print a ticket, and then put his earphone back in, he said.

"We got onto Vanguard Drive and then he was driving about 60 to 80km/h. The one hand was steering and the other was busy with the phone," a shocked Bernhardt said.

"He was literally typing up WhatsApp messages, and then sending and listening to voice notes."

Man presses genitals against female bus driver's compartment window

When they arrived in the CBD, Bernhardt told an inspector what he had witnessed.

"As he was driving past the inspector, he put both earphones back in. Another inspector saw this."

Bernhardt said he quietly panicked during the trip.

"The bus was nearly full and on the main road. Anything could have happened!"

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told News24 that they had used the information provided to them to trace the driver and had instituted disciplinary proceedings.

They had also made contact with Bernhardt.

"Golden Arrow bus drivers are not permitted to make use of their cellphones while driving, nor are they permitted to listen to music or make use of earphones," she said.

"All drivers are aware of this policy and it is strictly enforced."

Read more on:    golden arrow  |  cape town  |  public transport
