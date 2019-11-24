WATCH | Shootout at Bedford Centre jewellery store, one killed

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after armed men stormed a jewellery store in Bedford Centre in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon. In an ensuing shootout with mall security, one suspect was killed.

According to Community Policing Forum chairperson, Gavin Henry, five men entered the shopping centre holding AK47 firearms when a security guard spotted them and raised the alarm.

"One of the entrance guards noticed them entering with their weapons and called in on the radio an armed robbery.

"One of the tactical guys responded and they started shooting at him first. He returned fire and the rest fled," Henry explained.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the suspect was declared dead on the scene.

"One security officer was rushed to hospital after he was allegedly hit by one of the suspects as the latter fled the scene," she added. She said the suspects made off in two vehicles and [took] some watches. It's unclear at this stage what the make and the value of the watches are .

"Police recovered on the scene a rifle - AK47 - with two loaded magazines. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing for further investigation," Peters said.

In the video, which was posted on the Facebook group Intelligence Bureau SA, shots suddenly go off as people can be heard screaming in the background.

No other fatalities have been reported besides but some shoppers were treated for shock.