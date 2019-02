Six people are missing after a fishing vessel caught fire at Durban Harbour on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened just after 14:30.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene and found the Portnet Fire Department, Durban Fire Department, police and ambulance services there.

"A ship, believed to be a fishing vessel, was alight and firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire. Multiple workers were assessed by paramedics on the wharf side and three workers were transported to a nearby hospital by Rescue Care for further treatment," he said.

He added that when he arrived, there were several people on the vessel and six were missing.

"Six people are unaccounted for currently and once safe, all necessary authorities will board the vessel and check for the workers."

They assessed the people found on the vessel and only three people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the fire are unknown. However, SAPS (the SA Police Service) were in attendance and will be investigating further," he said.

This is a developing story. More comment will be added once received.