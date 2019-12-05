WATCH | Siya Kolisi shows how to work the selfie line at Christmas tree lighting ceremony

After leading the Springboks to victory at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Siya Kolisi is in high demand for the perfect selfie as fans of the Springbok captain rush for pictures whenever he is sighted.



And he obliges where he can, but he has developed an efficient selfie routine to enable him to include as many fans as possible.

On the sidelines of the lighting of the Moët et Chandon Christmas tree at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront last week, Kolisi's selfie skills came to good use as fans lined up to take snaps with him.

Dancing off the stage and heading towards fans screaming "Siya", he posed, but then soon switched things up as he gestured that a fan should hand over her phone.

And that signalled the start of the mega selfie line, with Kolisi impressively being his own paparazzi for lines and lines of fans.

WATCH the video for a glimpse of what it is like to a popular World Cup-winning Springbok, and how to get the best selfie angle with a celebrity.