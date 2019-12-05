 

WATCH | Siya Kolisi shows how to work the selfie line at Christmas tree lighting ceremony

2019-12-05 06:00

Jenni Evans

Let the selfies begin. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Let the selfies begin. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After leading the Springboks to victory at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Siya Kolisi is in high demand for the perfect selfie as fans of the Springbok captain rush for pictures whenever he is sighted. 

And he obliges where he can, but he has developed an efficient selfie routine to enable him to include as many fans as possible. 

On the sidelines of the lighting of the Moët et Chandon Christmas tree at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront last week, Kolisi's selfie skills came to good use as fans lined up to take snaps with him.

Dancing off the stage and heading towards fans screaming "Siya", he posed, but then soon switched things up as he gestured that a fan should hand over her phone.

And that signalled the start of the mega selfie line, with Kolisi impressively being his own paparazzi for lines and lines of fans.

WATCH the video for a glimpse of what it is like to a popular World Cup-winning Springbok, and how to get the best selfie angle with a celebrity.

Read more on:    siya kolisi  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Violence in schools models violence in society - GBV conference hears

2019-12-05 05:22

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Highest bidder bags Gavin Watson's BMW X5 for R590 000
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Five winners on Wednesday! 2019-12-04 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 