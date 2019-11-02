 

WATCH | Siya Kolisi's home town celebrates the moment he lifts the World Cup

2019-11-02 18:00

Kamva Somdyala

Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When Springbok outside centre Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi combined to set up a try in the 66th minute of the Rugby World Cup final, the crowd at the Zwide stadium leapt out of their seats to celebrate.

They were quick to put their hands on their heads though, when referee Jerome Garces enlisted the services of the Television Match Official (TMO) for a potential forward pass in the lead up to the try.

After checking, the TMO awarded the try and the crowd continued in full voice as the Boks led 25-12.

In commentary, isiXhosa pundits Kaunda Ntunja and Makhaya Jack were still debating whether or not the game was all but finished. Jack told his co-commentator that it's all over.

Ntunja disagreed, until winger Cheslin Kolbe left would-be tackler and England captain Owen Farrell clutching at air with neat footwork to score the Boks' second try of the match and the score that sealed a convincing 32-12 win to lift their third World Cup in as many finals.

The win sees the Boks complete a remarkable feat as most statistics were against them: no team has lost a World Cup group match and then gone on to lift the trophy; no team has won the Rugby Championship and then won the World Cup in the same year.

The hundreds of fans at Zwide stadium also celebrated their own touching moment on Saturday.

Whenever Kolisi made a tackle, or his name was mentioned, the crowd would cheer for their hometown hero.

And at the end of the game, they got to watch one of their own sons, Siya Kolisi, lift the Webb Ellis trophy in his 50th test and 20th as captain for the Boks.

- Video by Chante Schatz

NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 dead in KZN bus accident

2019-11-02 17:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 06:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Dunoon 20:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners in Friday's draw 2019-11-01 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 