 

WATCH: Somizi, Babes Wodumo wish Zuma a happy birthday as they share a flight

2019-04-13 12:58

Kamva Somdyala

(@tobeka_madiba_zuma, Instagram)

Entertainer Somizi Mhlongo and Gqom artist Babes Wodumo did not pass up the opportunity to wish former president Jacob Zuma a happy birthday when they shared the same flight on Friday.

In a video on Instagram posted by Somizi and Zuma's wife, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, Somizi is seen holding the phone recording and singing "happy birthday to you".

Simelane, passing by a seated Somizi, appears and whispers "can I also feature in the video" before walking away.

Somizi then continues singing before revealing that he is seated next to the Zumas. Zuma beams as Mhlongo wishes him a "happy 21st". 

Zuma celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday and received well wishes from many social media users as well as members of the ruling ANC.

Secretary-General of the ANC, Ace Magashule lead the birthday wishes on Twitter, saying: "I'd like to wish President @PresJGZuma a happy birthday. Ukhule Nxamalala #ZumaDay."

Zuma then responded to the tweet by urging Magashule to remain "resolute" as he faces the aftermath of the release of Gangster State: unravelling Magashule’s web of capture, by investigative journalist and author Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The book contains allegations that Magashule led the Free State with an iron fist and details his involvement in the state capture project.

Zuma tweet response read: "Thank you my SG and stay resolute during these times."

The former president shares a birthday with Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan who turned 70. 

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  babes wodumo  |  somizi mhlongo
