 

WATCH: Song and dance as Zuma whips up support outside court

2018-11-30 17:15

Mxolisi Mngadi

(Screengrab, Mxolisi Mngadi, Twitter, News24)

(Screengrab, Mxolisi Mngadi, Twitter, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma was all smiles outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday as close allies in the ANC and others joined him for his latest court appearance in his corruption trial.

Zuma told the gathered crowd that he still enjoys the support of his close allies in the ANC who occupied top positions during his term as president and many of whom were present on Friday.

Former ministers Des van Rooyen and Faith Muthambi, former SAA CEO Dudu Myeni, uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association's (MKMVA) Carl Niehaus, former Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and embattled former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo all travelled to Pietermaritzburg to support Zuma.

The former president showed no signs of being burdened as he danced and cheered on stage with members of the MKMVA.

Zuma faces serious charges including one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering, and 12 counts of fraud relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal.

He filed a 300-page affidavit asking for a permanent stay of prosecution, claiming to be a victim of an orchestrated attempt by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to associate him with corruption.

'I'd die for the ANC'

His arguments will be heard in May 2019.

"We will reveal all next year in terms of how my rights have been violated," he told his supporters in isiZulu.

"We have filed papers for a permanent stay of prosecution. The case must be thrown out of court permanently."

Zuma then declared his loyalty to the ANC and asked supporters not to vote for individuals.

"I'm an ANC member and I'd die for it. I joined the ANC, the ANC never joined me," he said.

"If you won't vote for the ANC because of Zuma, you're punishing the whole ANC."

Some ANC KwaZulu-Natal executive committee members, including secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, and scores of ANC supporters in the party's regalia were also outside court to support Zuma, who they called "our president".

Rights being 'violated'

The supporters, who were bused to Pietermaritzburg from all over the province, chanted: "Supra, Supra", whenever Mahumapelo's name was mentioned at Freedom Park where Zuma addressed them after his appearance.

Unlike at Zuma's previous court appearances, leaders of organisations that are not in alliance with the ANC did not address the supporters.

Zuma used most of his address to campaign for the ANC for next year's elections, only mentioning his court appearance to his supporters in passing.

Zuma said he and his legal team were now waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority to submit reasons why it wants the case against him to continue.

Zuma said he felt his rights were being "violated" and that he would not enjoy a "free and fair" trial because the case had been dragging on for years.

The proceedings will resume on May 20, 2019.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  pietermaritzburg  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: ANC 'determined' to press on after court win, but AfriForum's fight 'far from over'

2018-11-30 16:46

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO: Frightening road rage incident leaves 7-year-old traumatised
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 