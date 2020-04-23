WATCH | Soweto butcher arrested for allegedly selling expired meat

A shopkeeper has been taken into custody for allegedly selling expired meat and other items to Soweto residents.

The man, who runs a butchery opposite the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, was caught after police raided the store on Thursday.



MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and Gauteng's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, were conducting a compliance operation when they were lured into the store by the stench coming from inside. It could be smelt metres away from the store.

Outside the butchery, there was a queue of customers. Some were carrying buckets to buy intestines and other types of meat.



A man, who said he was the owner, was unable to explain why he was selling expired meat and other items, such as tomato sauces and various other sauces. He was handcuffed and taken away in a police van.

Meat on the floor

When officers combed the shop further, they found meat on display, including tripe which had expired months ago.



There was meat on top of wood on the floor, and more meat found on the floor inside the fridge.

Inside the second storeroom, there were a number of cow heads, intestines and trotters, which were also lying on the floor.



The store was filled with flies.



It was established that, even though the butcher had been raided several times, he continued to sell expired food.



A fuming Mazibuko was shocked by the state of the butchery.

Cheap at expense of people's health

"This shop must be closed until such time they comply with the legislation of this country. You can't be selling food that has expired. We have seen many types of meat that are filthy and expired inside this butcher.

"Our people must also play a role and caution such owners. They must check where they buy. Yes, this store is cheap, but cheap at the expense of our people's health. Today, we have some untraceable diseases that are not curable, maybe they are caused by people who eat expired food," said Mazibuko.



"This tells us how the lives of our people are not taken seriously by the owner. How can he sell things that are wrong to our people? This is shocking.



"We are calling upon health inspectors and officers to always be on the look out for such people, beyond Covid-19," said Mazibuko.



Mazibuko said the owner's trading certificate was confiscated.

