 

WATCH: Striking Samwu members dump rubbish in streets as negotiations continue in Pretoria

2019-07-31 18:55

Sesona Ngqakamba

Striking City of Tshwane employees spent more than 10 hours waiting outside the City's headquarters on Madiba Street to hear the result of negotiations between the City and South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) at the bargaining council. 

The strike entered its third day on Wednesday.  

While some Samwu members sipped alcoholic beverages, others marched down the street outside Tshwane House, scattering rubbish from dirt bins onto the road. At one point, they spotted a waste truck operating in Stanza Bopape Street and asked the driver to dump the waste in the middle of the street. 


The workers are adamant they will not budge for anything less than an 18% increase, which they claim was paid to the City's top management.

By 17:00, mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the City was still negotiating with Samwu, adding she could not say when the negotiations would end. 

However, Taunyane reiterated the City's stance that it could not meet the 18% increase demanded by employees. 

She explained the reason top management was able to get the increase was because they had agreed to forfeit benefits such as medical aid, pension funds, housing benefits and 13th cheques.

"The senior members' packages allow for that kind of a restructuring especially after COGTA [Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs] recategorised the City from category 9 to 10. That would entail an increase, but it was 18% only because benefits were forfeited," Taunyane said.

