WATCH | Supermarket building on fire in Pinetown CBD

A large plume of black smoke was visible in the Pinetown CBD in Durban after a building caught alight, paramedic services said on Monday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said his paramedics responded to the scene at Josiah Gumede Road, near Anderson Road, in the Pinetown CBD.

"On arrival they found police and [the] fire department in attendance. A shopping centre is well alight. Scenes are coming through of black smoke coming from the top of the building."

He said SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue Units were en route to the area.

"No injuries have been reported. Paramedics are standing by as firefighters from numerous stations have arrived to fight this fire. All motorists should avoid this area at all costs."



