 

WATCH | Supermarket building on fire in Pinetown CBD

2020-05-18 15:28

Kaveel Singh

A large plume of black smoke was visible in the Pinetown CBD in Durban after a building caught alight, paramedic services said on Monday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said his paramedics responded to the scene at Josiah Gumede Road, near Anderson Road, in the Pinetown CBD.

"On arrival they found police and [the] fire department in attendance. A shopping centre is well alight. Scenes are coming through of black smoke coming from the top of the building."

He said SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue Units were en route to the area.

"No injuries have been reported. Paramedics are standing by as firefighters from numerous stations have arrived to fight this fire. All motorists should avoid this area at all costs."


Read more on:    durban  |  fires  |  traffic
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Developed world must work with Africa on Covid-19 – Ramaphosa

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Supermarket building on fire in Pinetown CBD
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 15:23 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Philippi 15:20 PM
Road name: New Eisleben Road

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-17 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 