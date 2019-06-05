WATCH: Supporters of rival Westbury gangs face off in court, before armed cops restore order

Armed police officers arrested one man after rival gang bosses faced off in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 5 June 2019. (Sesona Ngqakamba)

Rival gang members from Westbury in Johannesburg brought court proceedings in the city's magistrate's court to a standstill on Wednesday morning when they faced off in the corridors.

The gangsters were in court in support of their respective leaders who, coincidentally, were appearing in different courtrooms on the same day, both facing charges of murder.

One of the members appearing was Leeroy Brown, known as Finch, who was applying for bail after being arrested in connection with the murder of Reagan Jacobs in April.

Brown's alleged rival, Keenan Ebrahim, was also appearing in a separate courtroom at the same time.

Ebrahim was appearing for murder of Bradley Sauls, who died in 2018 after being shot and run over by a car.

Proceedings in Brown's case were postponed to June 7, after the State told the court that it needed to obtain warrants of arrest for other suspected gang members allegedly involved in the incident.



"Now the court must provide the accused (Brown) with another date for the formal bail application to be heard," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said after the matter was adjourned.

The confrontation between supporters of the two alleged gang bosses broke out before Brown's case got underway.

A video of the commotion shows armed police officers forcing a man to the ground while ordering bystanders to move away from the scene of the action.

"Move, move!" police officials shouted as they apprehended the unidentified man.

Police tightened security around courtroom 15, where Brown was appearing, preventing people from entering.

Mjonondwane said the NPA was concerned that the safety of members of the public was threatened by events in court on Wednesday.

