WATCH | Suspected robber jumps into Gansbaai yard where 2 vicious dogs were waiting

An alleged house robber who jumped off a roof into a yard to escape capture was arrested after two dogs attacked him in Gansbaai.

Gansbaai neighbourhood watch chairperson Hugh-Daniel Grobler said one of its members and his girlfriend spotted the man acting suspiciously while they were driving on Monday.

"They saw this guy coming out of another person's house with lots of bags and stuff. When he saw them, he threw everything to the ground and ran," said Grobler.

They chased after the man, who apparently ran across a few properties before ending up in the garden of a home in Berg Street.

In a video which went viral on social media, a man could be seen jumping off a roof into a yard around 11:30 before he was mauled by two dogs. At one point, he used a pipe to try and fend them off.

"The dogs attacked the suspect and the owner of the dogs came to the suspect's rescue and took the dogs away," Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

He said the man had injuries on his arms and legs.

"The suspect was arrested on a charge of housebreaking and theft. He was taken to the medical centre where he received medical attention," said Traut.

It is understood that the man had also faced off with a dog in the yard of the home where items were taken. The dog was apparently found with a wound on his thigh.

Grobler said they were lucky to have vigilant members and were successful in keeping an eye on activities in the central business district.

"We see this on a regular basis. We chase around people often so it's a not a new thing," he said in response to the video.

The man was expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.