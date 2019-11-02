 

WATCH | The moment proud SA erupts in cheers as the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup

2019-11-02 13:52
Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi is congratulated by Lukhanyo Am after scoring a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019.

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi is congratulated by Lukhanyo Am after scoring a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. (Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

South Africa exploded in a celebration of tears, cheers and dancing as the Springboks dominated their English rivals to win the finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday. 

Ahead of the hotly contested final, fans, schools and even President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Boks rallied behind the national team to give them messages of support.

The Boks went into the match as slight underdogs, but they were superb from start to finish as they dominated almost every department against an English outfit that could not repeat its heroic semi-final performance against the All Blacks. 

Read more on:    japan  |  rwc 2019  |  springbok
