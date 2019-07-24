 

WATCH: 'The water was up to my knees' - Khayelitsha residents battle with flooded homes

2019-07-24 15:47

Jenna Etheridge

Flooding in Khayelitsha after heavy rains (Supplied)

Flooding in Khayelitsha after heavy rains (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When Khayelitsha resident Lindani Mbombela was woken by heavy rains in the early hours of Wednesday morning, he did not expect to find his whole shack flooded.

"The water was up to my knees," he told News24.

"It was like a river. Now the area [Qandu-qandu] is split in two by the water."

The South African Weather Service had warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall over Cape Town and surrounding areas, lasting until early on Wednesday, as two cold fronts set in.

Mbombela, 29, who stays in the shack with his two younger brothers, said people had rallied to help each other get their goods to dry land.

He had been renting a home in Town Two up until a year ago.

Explaining how he ended up on a flood plain, he said: "Due to a financial crisis and a fight with the landlord, I wasn't able to stay there. That was why I had to occupy land in Qandu-qandu."

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

He said flooding was a regular occurrence in the area.

Because he had to sort out his shack, Mbombela was unable to go to work on Wednesday and said he sent his manager a video of the flooding to explain why he was taking unpaid leave.

"I can't leave my shack. If I go, where must I sleep when I get back?"

Qandu-qandu committee chairperson Ntombomzi Mafaya indicated to GroundUp earlier this month that a section of the area was like a wetland and stayed wet.

"We have advised people not to build there, but they do," said Mafaya.

CIty of Cape Town Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said the weather conditions had affected 3 640 structures in Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, Burundi, Nomzamo and Wallacedene.

(Supplied)

Roads were also flooded across the city, most notably in Wallacedene, Pelican Park, Ottery and Diep River.

The weather also resulted in power outages in Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory, Noordhoek, Joe Slovo Park, Athlone, Wynberg, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Sunnydale, Rondebosch, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Hout Bay and Plumstead.

"This situation will change as repair teams make their way through the list of reported incidents. We ask that residents please bear with us, as assessments have to be completed for purposes of record, before assistance like flood kits can be provided," said Smith.

"The City did make emergency shelter available to the affected communities; however, these offers have not been accepted. We have also informed SASSA around the need for humanitarian relief."

Read more on:    cape town  |  khayelitsha  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fire forces Rhodes University to evacuate students from residences

2019-07-24 15:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400k goes to one player 2019-07-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 