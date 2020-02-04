WATCH | Third UKZN building torched, academic programme at all campuses suspended

A third building at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has been torched, with the Pietermaritzburg campus the latest to be affected.

"Protesters committed acts of arson and damaged property on the Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses last night and in the early hours of this morning," university spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said on Tuesday.

He said the Pietermaritzburg campus was hit by protesters throwing stones and bottles at vehicles on a nearby public road.

Bodrick said in view of the ongoing disruptions, UKZN has decided to suspend with immediate effect the academic programme on all campuses until Friday. The academic programme will resume on Monday, 10 February. He said the decision to suspend academic activities was taken in the best interests of the university.

The Pietermaritzburg building is the third in two days which has been torched at the university.

Certain areas 'locked down' at night

"[They also] set fire to a guardhouse as well as a kitchen – attached to a student examination hall. Fire and emergency services managed to extinguish the fire. The exam hall did not catch alight."

Bodrick said protesters also set fire to a section of the gymnasium and mobile office at the Westville campus.

He said university Risk Management Services (RMS), Public Order Policing and Emergency Services "worked throughout the night to safeguard the campuses and apprehend suspects".

"University RMS have locked down certain areas of the campuses at night, increased the number of security staff deployed and is conducting frequent checks at student residences."

On Monday, the office building of the campus' HIV and Aids Support Unit at the Howard College campus was burnt down.

"The university strongly denounces all acts of criminal behaviour. University RMS and SAPS are investigating all incidents of assault, destruction of property and arson. Several arrests have been made since the start of the protest action," it said at the time.