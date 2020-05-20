WATCH | Tipping pointe: Ballet dancers perform incredible stunts from home

A ballerina who danced on the roof of a house wearing pointe shoes nearly brought Debbie Turner's heart to a stop.

But, after having watched the full "Lockdown Waltz" video made by dancers of Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB), Turner, its chief executive, acknowledged that the roof scene at sunset - and the entire video - were "fantastic".

Social media users also expressed their awe, with more than 19 000 views in 48 hours, while Facebook users shared the post more than 400 times.

Apart from Mia Labuschagne's daring dancecapade on the roof, another equally dangerous stunt had people lost for words - Hannah Ward seamlessly balancing on the edge of an infinity pool.

Some of the dancers tried in vain to coax their pet dogs and cats into dancing with them, but Tarryn Bester chose a more reliable dancing partner - a lawnmower.

Other attempted to turn their bedrooms into a stage of sorts, while Conrad Nusser decided to rather use a border wall pillar, on which he balances on one foot, longingly peering into the distance, seemingly looking for a way out of the lockdown.

One of the cutest scenes in the Lockdown Waltz video is of Bran­don Phillips who "conducts" his young daughter, dressed up as a princess, as she jumps on a trampoline. Then she takes charge of the conductor's baton as her old man tries to keep his composure on said trampoline.

'Lockdown difficult for performers'

CTCB principal dancer Ma­riette Opperman says there are giraffes on her snippet in the video because animals and ballet are two of the things she loves the most.

Asked how ballet dancers were coping with the lockdown, Kirstel Paterson, also a principal dancer, said she did yoga, weight training and practised ballet daily to keep her body strong and healthy. She also studied the work of different choreographers on YouTube to keep her mind busy.

Though the lockdown has made life very difficult for performers, all 40 members of CBCT put their best foot forward to create the video.

By doing this, they - as well as the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, which provided the score - want to relay the message: "We are still here and we're doing all we can to be ready to perform as soon as the lockdown is lifted."