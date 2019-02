Protesters are expected to cause mayhem on several routes in and around Cosmo City on Thursday morning.

Disgruntled community members were on Wednesday given the go-ahead by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to proceed with protest action and to hand over a memorandum to the office of the chief whip regarding the recalling of the ward councillor for Ward 100.

The march will take place from 09:00 to 12:30, in terms of a notice served to the applicants by the JMPD.

The march will commence at the Itsoseng Skills Centre, north along Itsoseng Service Road, east into Malibongwe, right into South Africa Boulevard to the Cosmo City Multipurpose centre.

By early Thursday morning, traffic in nearby Weltevreden Park had been severely backed up at the intersection of Without Avenue and Jim Fouché as residents try to exit the area.

An accident in Bromhof on the N1 North before Malibongwe Drive was also causing delays.

According to the Randburg Sun, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes if travelling to Kya Sands or going to Lanseria, past Cosmo City.

Lanseria Airport has reportedly also cautioned motorists to allow for extra travel time.

Twitter users have been posting pictures and video footage of the strike.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 that officers were on the scene monitoring the situation. "There are rocks and tyres on the road and motorists are advised to avoid those sections."