WATCH: Train catches fire at station in Cape Town

A train alight at Glencairn station in Cape Town on October 7, 2019. (Supplied)

Firefighters were at Glencairn railway station on Monday afternoon to tackle a train that caught alight, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service said.



Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the train at the station, between Fish Hoek and Simon's Town, suffered severe damage to its motorised locomotive and two carriages.

Another carriage was slightly damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Carelse said the fire was extinguished at 16:05.

Metrorail confirmed in a statement that the train, which had been travelling from Simon's Town to Cape Town, caught alight at around 13:30.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Besides firefighters, the police and Metrorail's technical, operations and security teams had been on the scene.

The fire has affected all inbound/outbound Simon's Town trains which were forced to terminate at Fish Hoek station until further notice.

Metrorail said mop-up operations would start once the train had been moved to the depot, where officials would conduct safety tests to assess for possible damage to infrastructure.

