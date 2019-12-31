 

WATCH | Transnet pipeline fire extinguished, firefighters still dousing secondary blaze

2019-12-31 16:52

Azarrah Karrim

A gas pipeline on fire in Alberton. (Supplied)

A gas pipeline on fire in Alberton. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Ekhuruleni has tweeted that fires affecting the Transnet petrol and gas pipeline in Alberton have been extinguished.

Earlier, the blaze resulted in the evacuation of everyone in the area.

Transnet said the fire had been caused by attempted theft at the petroleum pipeline between Alrode and the airport, resulting in a petrol spillage which also caught fire.

The pipeline is one of Transnet's 3 800km, high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines which run from Durban to Gauteng and is currently being decommissioned. 

Firefighters contained the pipeline fire and were working to extinguish the fire from the spillage, according to Eric Maloka, the spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services management.

Maloka said Transnet technicians were draining the pipeline, creating a dam-like hole to scoop up the fuel. 

READ: R3m's worth of stolen petrol, diesel: 2 men arrested while driving to Gauteng from Free State with four tankers of fuel

No fatalities or injuries have been reported. 

Pictures taken earlier show the fires still burning as white foam used to douse the fire from the fuel spillage lies on the ground.

Supplied: Eric Maloka

Supplied: Eric Maloka

(Pictures supplied)

Read more on:    transnet  |  johannesburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police officer who went on a shooting rampage, killing two people, to spend New Year's behind bars

2019-12-31 16:19

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 13:28 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 13:26 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2019-12-30 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 