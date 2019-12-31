WATCH | Transnet pipeline fire extinguished, firefighters still dousing secondary blaze

The City of Ekhuruleni has tweeted that fires affecting the Transnet petrol and gas pipeline in Alberton have been extinguished.

Earlier, the blaze resulted in the evacuation of everyone in the area.

Transnet said the fire had been caused by attempted theft at the petroleum pipeline between Alrode and the airport, resulting in a petrol spillage which also caught fire.

The pipeline is one of Transnet's 3 800km, high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines which run from Durban to Gauteng and is currently being decommissioned.



Firefighters contained the pipeline fire and were working to extinguish the fire from the spillage, according to Eric Maloka, the spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services management.

Maloka said Transnet technicians were draining the pipeline, creating a dam-like hole to scoop up the fuel.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

Pictures taken earlier show the fires still burning as white foam used to douse the fire from the fuel spillage lies on the ground.