WATCH: Uber driver stuns passenger with angelic voice

When Menzi Mngoma collected his first passenger of the day last week, he couldn’t have imagined so many people would end up hearing his voice.

The passenger was Kim Davey, who’d ordered an Uber, and Menzi showed up. They started chatting and Menzi told her he’d studied music but worked for Uber to make ends meet. Kim asked him to demonstrate his talent – and couldn’t believe what she heard. She recorded a video of Menzi singing and shared it on Facebook.

“Made my day!” she captioned the video she shot of Menzi, who was born in KwaZulu-Natal, as he drove her to her meeting.

“My Uber driver this morning in Durban, Menzi Mngoma, a 27-year-old musicology graduate, sang opera to me on the way to my meeting!” she wrote. “Made my day! No opportunities for him in South Africa, he’s resorted to being an Uber driver to earn a living. What a talented and special human being. Any agents out there who could assist him in making his dreams come true message me!”

Since she posted the video last week, it’s been shared more than 300 000 times on Facebook and incredibly half-a-million people have watched it.

“I’d asked Kim that morning what she’d like to listen to on the radio. She couldn’t decide and I asked if she wanted to listen to me,” Menzi says.

“I never thought the video would go viral,” he tells YOU.

“Everyone told me there was no money in music and not really sponsorships either. I have a wife and kids and I had to support them somehow.”

Since the video went viral, Menzi has secured his first gig – to perform at the Pick n Pay at Durban’s Arbour Crossing shopping centre.

“I hope this is the start of great things,” he says.