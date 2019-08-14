WATCH | Video of Limpopo teacher slapping pupils goes viral, department to investigate

The Limpopo Department of Education has dispatched a team of investigators to a school after a viral video emerged showing a teacher slapping pupils in a class.

"The Limpopo Department of Education has today been made aware of a shocking video, which has since gone viral, of an educator captured slapping learners in class in one of our schools in the province.

"A team of district officials has been dispatched to the school to start with the investigations that will establish the facts and determine the course of action to be taken in this regard," spokesperson Sam Makondo told News24 on Wednesday.

The school has since been identified as Bopedi Bapedi Secondary in Ngwaritsi Circuit, Sekhukhune South District.

In the video viewed by News24, a teacher is seen taking turns to slap both male and female pupils in the class.

A pupil appears to be secretly recording the ordeal.

The department said it viewed the incident in a "serious light", as corporal punishment in schools has been outlawed.

"It is unacceptable to openly break the law in this fashion. Corporal punishment is a thing of the past and has been outlawed for years now. It cannot be tolerated wherever it happens in our schools," Education MEC Polly Boshielo said.

