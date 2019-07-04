 

WATCH: Vital documents destroyed in 'arson attack' on KZN education office

2019-07-04 08:45

Jenna Etheridge

The uMgungundlovu education district office in Pietermaritzburg has been badly destroyed in a fire that was intentionally started, the Kwazulu-Natal education department said on Thursday.

Provincial Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu condemned the "arson attack" which is believed to have happened on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear why the office was set alight. No one was injured.

A video of the blaze showed the entire top floor alight, with thick billowing smoke all over and flames destroying the roof.

The department said important administration documents, computers and other administration equipment were lost in the fire.

"It is shameful that criminals would choose to target education infrastructure with their unlawful behaviour, infrastructure that is set to add immense value to the community and improve the life chances of our youth," said Mshengu.

"This will definitely cause unnecessary delays in curriculum delivery and syllabus coverage."

The department called on authorities to arrest those responsible.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Miguel Louw's father dies before seeing justice for his son - reports

2019-07-04 08:36

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it lucky with R254k jackpot 2019-07-03 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Production Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Logistics Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R500 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 